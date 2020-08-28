Santee Community School extends closure through September 8

SANTEE, Neb. (KCAU) – Santee Community School will remain closed through September 7, the school announced Thursday.

In an update on their Facebook page, Superintendent Justin Hayes said the extension of the closure is for “the care of safety for students, adults, and the community.”

Hayes said the school has had many staff and students who tested positive for COVID-19 and that those with direct contact have been contacted.

Measuring school safety in a colored tier system, Hayes said the red tier, meaning the school buildings are closed, will be in place from Friday through September 7. It will then move to yellow tier, meaning that the buildings will be closed except to those designated, on September 8.

On Tuesday, the school reported they would be closed through Friday after a student was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The school is providing meals to students who are in quarantine. The school is also working out how to have studnet checkout devices for remote learning.

Hayes said the school administration is working to “tighten up the practices and protocols” at the school. They ask that no visitor enter the building unless through a scheduled appointment.