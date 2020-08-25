Santee Community School closes due to COVID-19 case

Back to School

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

SANTEE, Neb. (KCAU) – Santee Community Schools have decided to close their doors due to COVID-19.

According to the Santee Community Schools’s Facebook page, the decision was made after a student was diagnosed with COVID-19, with the Santee Health Clinic and the North Central Health Department are working with the individuals who had direct contact with the student.

Santee Community Schools will be closed through Friday, August 28, and will communicate with families on the plan moving forward.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories