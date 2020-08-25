Santee Community School closes due to COVID-19 case

SANTEE, Neb. (KCAU) – Santee Community Schools have decided to close their doors due to COVID-19.

According to the Santee Community Schools’s Facebook page, the decision was made after a student was diagnosed with COVID-19, with the Santee Health Clinic and the North Central Health Department are working with the individuals who had direct contact with the student.

Santee Community Schools will be closed through Friday, August 28, and will communicate with families on the plan moving forward.

