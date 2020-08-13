Person at Sioux City elementary school tests positive for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community School District has confirmed an instance of COVID-19 at a local elementary school.
A spokesperson from the Sioux City Community School District told KCAU 9 that a person at Morningside STEM Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 during summer school classes.
Working with Siouxland District Health, contact tracing has been done. Anyone who was identified as a close contact has been notified and asked to self-isolate or self-quarantine.
The impacted areas have been thoroughly cleaned, sanitized, and disinfected.
See the district’s full statement below:
The District is aware that Morningside STEM Elementary School was notified of an individual testing positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing has been done in conjunction with Siouxland District Health. The person who tested positive, as well as any individuals identified as close contacts, have been directed to self-isolate or self-quarantine and take other appropriate measures in accordance with public health guidelines.
In accordance with District protocol, we have thoroughly cleaned, sanitized, and disinfected any impacted areas. Summer school classes are continuing for those who have not been identified as close contacts.Mandie Mayo, the director of communications for Sioux City Community School District