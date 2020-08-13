Person at Sioux City elementary school tests positive for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community School District has confirmed an instance of COVID-19 at a local elementary school.

A spokesperson from the Sioux City Community School District told KCAU 9 that a person at Morningside STEM Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 during summer school classes.

Working with Siouxland District Health, contact tracing has been done. Anyone who was identified as a close contact has been notified and asked to self-isolate or self-quarantine.

The impacted areas have been thoroughly cleaned, sanitized, and disinfected.



See the district’s full statement below: