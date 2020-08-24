Official: Nebraska schools must stay flexible with virus

Neb. Gov. Pete Ricketts observes social distancing as Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt speaks at a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, April 2, 2020. Gov. Ricketts has ordered Nebraska schools to remain closed to students through May 31, he also canceled school extracurricular activities but said the closures don’t apply to staff members working in school buildings (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s education commissioner is urging public schools to remain flexible for students and teachers as they resume classes in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

State Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt says his agency will continue to help schools as needed while maintaining its largely hands-off approach that lets individual schools decide how to proceed.

In Nebraska, state education officials have released non-binding public health guidelines for schools. But they haven’t imposed statewide requirements to specify whether schools should mandate masks or mandate in-person attendance.