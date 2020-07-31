New school bus guidelines for South Sioux City schools

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – For many Siouxland kids, the fall school year is just around the corner, but it’s not going to be a typical year due to the coronavirus pandemic and that includes transportation.

The South Sioux City Community School District (SSCSD) is detailing the new guidelines, in regards to bussing kids to school.

The school district will require all of its students and bus drivers to wear face masks and for kids to stay socially distanced.

“The school bus is really an extension of the classroom, so many of the same safety procedures we have in the classroom, we’ll have on the bus,” said Erin Heineman, SSCSD.

The new rule is one child will be allowed to a bus seat, with the exception of siblings. Hand sanitizer will also be readily available for anyone to use by the bus doors.

SSCSD is also assigning monitors to each bus to make sure that students comply with the new guidelines.

“It’s required some extra planning this year. We had a committee form earlier this month to start planning the transportation logistics, looking at our routes, looking at our student needs,” said Heineman.

Also something new for this year, the school district is asking parents to fill out a transportation request form to help them plan for that first day of school.

“The purpose of that form is just to allow us to plan ahead and determine where the most buses are needed. We just need to schedule for the flexibility of having one student per seat. That will help us plan for the first day of school,” said Heineman.

The deadline for those request forms is Friday night. To fill out a form online, click here.

