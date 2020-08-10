Nebraska’s public, private colleges gear up for school year

Gov. Ricketts (podium) encourages Nebraskans to explore the State’s parks and recreation areas during his remarks at July 10, 2020’s news conference. Photo Courtesy of the Office of Governor Pete Ricketts.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s public and private colleges are all forging ahead with plans to resume in-person classes this month but will take new steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Representatives for Nebraska’s three state colleges and 13 private colleges say students will see socially distanced classrooms, less strict attendance policies, and mask mandates on campuses throughout the state.

Colleges are also planning on-campus temperature screenings.

The state college system includes the publicly funded Chadron, Peru and Wayne State Colleges.

The University of Nebraska, which is separate from the state colleges, outlined similar plans for its fall classes last month.