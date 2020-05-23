Nebraska schools prepare for fall amid pandemic uncertainty

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska schools are preparing for a range of possibilities for the fall as the coronavirus pandemic continues to claims lives and disrupt daily life.

The Nebraska Department of Education already had an effort called Launch Nebraska to help school systems with preparations before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines calling for masks, daily temperature checks, and more space between desks.

The Omaha World-Herald reports State Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt said he’s seen huge progress in the last two weeks.

He cited discussions in the Omaha area, in Lincoln and Lancaster County, and with Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association.

