Morningside College announces COVID-19 guidelines for August return

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Morningside College has announced guidelines they will use for returning to campus in August.

John Reynders, the Morningside College president, said that the guidelines and information will help give a sense of how the semester will unfold and provide the initial groundwork for what students, faculty, and staff can expect.

“Things will most certainly evolve as we proceed, but this initial information sets the stage for the academic year and the steps each member of our community will need to take to ensure the health and safety of our entire community,” Reynders said.

As part of their guidelines, all students and employees are required to wear face coverings in the academic building and public spaces where physical distance isn’t possible. The face coverings are not required for students in their individual residence hall rooms or when dining or outdoors.

Any students concerned about possible COVID-19 symptoms are told to contact Student Health and to stay in their rooms, while employees are asked to stay home and contact their health provider

The Morningside College Operation Open Task Force has been meeting since April to help create the guidelines. The group is an oversight group and five sub-groups that have been developing various guidelines, plans, and procedures

Read the full operational guidelines draft by clicking here. There are also guidelines specifically for students and another for faculty and staff. More information and other COVID-19 updates for the college can be found on their COVID-19 updates page.

