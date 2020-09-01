MMCRU Schools switch to hybrid learning

MARCUS, Iowa (KCAU) – MMCRU Schools will be switching to hybrid learning starting September 3.
According to a letter from Superintendent Dan Barkel, MMCRU Schools will implement the learning model until September 22 after multiple students and staff having to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure.
Athletic events will also have restrictions, such as the amount of spectators to attend games.
MMCRU Schools plans to resume face-to-face learning on September 23 but will continue to monitor COVID-19 positivity rates to see if an extension is necessary.
Latest Stories
- Key air monitors offline after Laura hits Louisiana gas hub
- Iowa DNR launches Iowa Deer Exchange
- Trump calls on Big Ten Conference to play fall football
- Food experts worry as USDA reinstates food stamp recertification
- Meals on heels: San Francisco drag queens deliver food amid virus