MMCRU Schools switch to hybrid learning

MARCUS, Iowa (KCAU) – MMCRU Schools will be switching to hybrid learning starting September 3.

According to a letter from Superintendent Dan Barkel, MMCRU Schools will implement the learning model until September 22 after multiple students and staff having to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure.

Athletic events will also have restrictions, such as the amount of spectators to attend games.

MMCRU Schools plans to resume face-to-face learning on September 23 but will continue to monitor COVID-19 positivity rates to see if an extension is necessary.

