MMCRU school district begins to finalize Return to Learn plans

MARCUS, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland school districts are locking down their Return to Learn plans.

One school district is beginning to finalize their plans this week.

When the first bell rings at the MMCRU, community school district students are going to be highly encouraged to wear a face mask when social distancing guidelines can’t be followed, transitioning inside the hallways and in small group activities.

“Well, the basic goal of our Return to Learn plan is just to give us the best possible chance to stay in face-to-face learning five days a week with all of our students as long as we possibly can,” said Superintendent of the MMCRU School District Dan Barkel.

This school year will be unlike any other for Marcus Meriden Cleghorn Remsen Union Community School District Superintendent Dan Barkel.

“We don’t know how long we will be able to stay in session we can’t control the virus,” said Barkel.

One way the Superintendent is helping prepare students and staff for what’s to come this school year is by focusing on making technology the center of each lesson.

“Everyone will have a laptop or an iPad for younger kids to use. We are really encouraging our teachers to utilize blended learning as much as possible because we never know how long we are going to be able to stay in session,” said Barkel.

The moment a child walks through their doors with COVID-19, the nursing staff has a plan.

“I usually have one nurse’s office where this year I will have four. two of them will be COVID rooms where my students who are displaying any COVID like symptoms such aches fever sore throat those types of things will go to my COVID room,” said MMCRU school nurse Alecia Regennitter.

Parents will be immediately notified to come to pick up their child within a 30-minute time frame.

“This is new for all of us and we ask for grace and patience,” said Regennitter.

Two nurses, Regennitter and Traci Miller, are responsible for 700 students inside the district.

“We are asking parents to please assess your child in the morning, ask them how are you feeling, do you have a headache, do you feel feverish, if you notice they have a cough, if they do have that kind of stuff please keep them at home,” said MMCRU school nurse Traci Miller.

Another measure to keep students safe, teachers will now be equipped with general first-aid kits.

“Little Injuries they can take care of in the classroom so the student doesn’t need to come out and be around other people,” said Miller.

The MMCRU community school district will release their finalized Return to Learn plans at the next school board meeting on August 17th.

