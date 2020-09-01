Le Mars schools report 2 COVID-19 cases in the district

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Le Mars Community Schools has reported there are two positive cases of COVID-19 in the school district.

School Superintendent Dr. Steve Webner said in a letter that the two cases will remain at home until they have no fever without medication for 24 hours, symptoms improve, and it has been 10 days since the symptoms started.

Webner added that the cases did not become infected while at school.

The school informs publuic health officials once positive cases are found so that and close contacts can be detemined. At which point the close contacts are asked to quarantine for 14 days since last contact with the infected individual, regardles whether the close contact is tested or not for the coronavirus.

Webner also said the school has anticipated positive cases and expect there to be more through the pandemic, adding the school is currently below the state average of cases of school age children of 7%.

The school will continue with on-site learning as they continue to monitor and analyze COIVD-19 cases and trends and work with public health officials.

Webner ends the letter by asking everyong to work together to follow proper COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

Our ultimate goal is to protect our students, staff, and community from a COVID-19 infection. Unfortunately, the school district can only implement mitigation strategies at school; we cannot control student mitigation activities when they are not on our campus. Please help your family to follow proper COVID-19 mitigation strategies when students are not at school in order to decrease potential exposures and infections. Superintendent Dr. Steve Webner, Le Mars Community School District

Read the full letter by clicking here.

As of 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday, the state’s coronavirus dashboard reports that Plymouth county has 746 positive cases of the coronavirus, 18 deaths, and 437 recoveries. The county also has a 14-day average positivity rate of 22.4%, the third-highest in the state.