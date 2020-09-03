Le Mars football game versus Sioux City East canceled due to number of players quarantining

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – The Le Mars varsity football game on Friday versus Sioux City East has been canceled due to players quarantining after possible COVID-19 exposure.

According to the Le Mars schools athletics Twitter account said that the game was canceled because the team is “unfortunately experiencing high numbers of required quarantine” due to possible exposure of the coronavirus, even though they claim that confirmed cases are low.

The school’s athletic program said they are doing what is in the best interest of the players and that they remain committed to providing a safe environment.