Hinton Community School District switches to hybrid learning

HINTON, Iowa (KCAU) – Hinton Community School District will be switching to hybrid learning due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in Plymouth County.

The learning model will be implemented beginning Wednesday, September 2 for 4th through 12th grade, reducing the number of students at the school each day.

For students in the 3rd grade and below, they will remain in class as usual.

Plymouth County has a 14-day COVID positive average of 23.8%, as of August 31.

The school announced the decision and posted the decision on their social media accounts.

Please visit the following link for an important update from Hinton School regarding a switch to a hybrid learning – 08-31-2020 – Correct Linkhttps://t.co/QnyB2WfCjF — Hinton School (@HintonSchool) August 31, 2020

The document can also be accessed here.

