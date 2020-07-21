GPAC announces plans for 2020 fall athletics

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sports will be returning in the fall for the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC), according to a statement they released on Tuesday.

The conference said its Return to Play task force is comprised of individuals from member institutions of the league has been working to create a plan for returning to play.

The plan involves policy and best practices for screening and monitoring the virus for our member schools in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The GPAC established student-athletes may start to practice no earlier than August 15.

Competition, both conference and non-conference, may also begin no earlier than September 5, in the following sports:

Volleyball,

Soccer

Cross country

Tennis

Baseball

Softball

The conference adds that football competition will start no earlier than September 12.

Read the organization’s full statement below.

The GPAC Council of Presidents (COP) announced the league’s intention to move forward with fall sports for 2020. The GPAC also encourages the NAIA to permit conferences, where possible, to move forward with fall sports at this time. The health and well-being of student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and communities in the GPAC is our top priority. The GPAC is taking all necessary actions to help our campuses and communities address this public health crisis. We remain committed to providing a positive and safe experience for our GPAC student-athletes. The GPAC will continue to closely monitor and adjust as necessary to protect the health and safety of all involved in GPAC athletics. From the Great Plains Athletics Conference (GPAC) Council of Presidents (COP)

“Today’s statement shows our intentions to move forward as a league and have intercollegiate athletics this fall,” said GPAC Commissioner Corey Westra. “The GPAC will continue to closely monitor the everchanging landscape of COVID-19 as it relates to athletics at our member campuses this upcoming fall.”

Officials said more information will be forthcoming from the task force in early August.

