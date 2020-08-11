Gov. Reynolds discusses disaster proclamations and sending kids back to school

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Gov. Kim Reynolds held a press conference at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Gov. Reynolds started the press conference by discussing the disaster proclamations put in place for several counties and touching on the ways Iowans can seek help if they’ve experienced power outages or property damage.

The governor listed thirteen counties that have requested disaster relief. They are: Benton, Boone, Cedar, Clinton, Dallas, Jasper, Johnson, Linn, Marshall, Muscatine, Poweshiek, Story, and Tama. Proclamations may be issued for more counties.

She also noted that three TestIowa sites have temporarily shut down due to the storm. The three sites are located in Cedar Rapids, Davenport, and Marshalltown.

“The weather experts now tell us that the system moved through Iowa, and it gained strength and became a derecho, which is a windstorm that has wind speeds of a hurricane, anywhere from 70 to 100 miles per hour, and often more widespread devastation than a tornado. Rain, hail, and high winds caused significant damage to trees, crops, downed power lines, and caused structural damage to homes, farm buildings, and healthcare facilities,” said Gov. Reynolds.

Gov. Reynolds spent the rest of her time addressing questions about the upcoming school year.

To view the press conference, watch above.