Former Iowan writes book to ease children’s fears over virtual learning

(KCAU) – A new children’s book written by a former Iowan has hit the shelves to calm the nerves of virtual learning during the pandemic.

Madi Goes to Virtual School is written by Rob Morgan, who lived in Mason City during his late elementary and early middle school years.

The book tells the story of Madi, a young girl who is startled to learn that she’ll be staying home on her first day of school. During her virtual learning, she experiences difficulty with it but also tries to find the positives.

The book was released on August 18 and is currently sitting on Amazon’s Hot New Releases for Children’s School Issues.

