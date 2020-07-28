Coronavirus: Back to school

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – KCAU 9 hosted a live town hall Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. to discuss how Siouxland is preparing for students to return back to classrooms. The town hall is available to watch above.

Back in March, tri-state governors shut down schools to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

And last weekend, seniors from Sioux City’s 3 community high schools finally got the opportunity to celebrate graduation with an in-person ceremony, walking across the stage and receiving their diploma.

Now, after nearly five months of coronavirus in Siouxland, it’s time for another class of seniors and students as young as kindergarteners to resume the education process.

But, as COVID-19 continues to blanket the state, what does that “return to learn” look like?

KCAU 9 invited three education and health experts for a town hall discussion:

Siouxland District Health Department Deputy Director Tyler Brock

Sioux City Community School District Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman

Western Iowa Tech Community College President Dr. Terry Murrell

Watch the discussion above.

This is just one of a series of town halls on the coronavirus that KCAU 9 is holding. Watch the others by clicking the links below.