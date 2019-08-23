Back to school apps that parents need to be aware of







SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

As kids return to school it is likely their online social activity will increase. Since 1994, the non-profit organization Enough is Enough has been working to make the internet safer for children and their families.

What originally began as a list of nine apps parents should know about quickly grew to 15. We’re passing along 5 that parents are encouraged to talk about with their kids.

MEETME: It’s a social media app. Encourages people to meet up.

SKOUT: Offers location-based dating.

WHISPER: As the name indicates, users are encouraged to share secrets about others and themselves.

ASK.FM: Is an anonymous app, known for Cyber Bullying.



HOT or NOT: Promotes chatting with strangers with a goal of hooking up.





