Back to school apps that parents need to be aware of

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –
As kids return to school it is likely their online social activity will increase. Since 1994, the non-profit organization Enough is Enough has been working to make the internet safer for children and their families.
What originally began as a list of nine apps parents should know about quickly grew to 15. We’re passing along 5 that parents are encouraged to talk about with their kids.
MEETME: It’s a social media app. Encourages people to meet up.
SKOUT: Offers location-based dating.
WHISPER: As the name indicates, users are encouraged to share secrets about others and themselves.
ASK.FM: Is an anonymous app, known for Cyber Bullying.
HOT or NOT: Promotes chatting with strangers with a goal of hooking up.