Back deck of Le Mars apartment building catches fire on Saturday

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Improperly discarded smoking materials are the possible cause of a back deck fire at a Le Mars, Iowa apartment building.

According to Le Mars Fire Department, they were called to a structure fire at 425 6th Street Southeast on Saturday at 3:27 p.m. Once officials arrived on the scene, they found a two-story multi-apartment building with flames and smoke coming from the back.

Authorities said the fire was on a deck in the back of the building and the fire extended up the back wall into the soffit and roofline and that everyone made it out of the building. The fire was knocked down quickly with a fire extinguisher and a charged hose line. They then searched the apartments to make sure everyone was out.

The release said once the fire was under control, firefighters checked for more flames by removing some wood siding and some soffit. They also checked the roof of the building.

According to the fire department, “Very little smoke entered the apartments and the fire was contained to the outside of the building.”

The fire is being ruled as accidental with a probable cause being an improperly discarded smoking materials in or on the back deck of the building.

No one was injured in the fire and residents were allowed back into the building when the fire department released the scene.