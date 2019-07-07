B & R’s Pizza Post is closing this month

B & R's Pizza Post announced it will be shutting its doors at the end of July

SLOAN, Iowa (KCAU) – For over 50 years B & R’s Pizza Post in Sloan, Iowa has been the place for locals to enjoy good company and good pizza.

When B & R’s Pizza Post announced it will be shutting its doors at the end of July hundreds of Siouxlanders were heartbroken. It’s a local spot, many have been eating at their whole lives. While they came for the pizza and breadsticks, many stayed for the nostalgia and comforts of home.

“I just want to say thank you so much for all your support throughout these years it’s really a tough decision and I wish I didn’t have to make it,” said Kobold.

For over 17 years Rhonda Kobold has owned and taken care of B & R’s Pizza Post. She said in the process she has seen many locals grow up.

“One of my first dates were here a long long time ago and many dates since then. It’s always been anytime I come home this is the first place we come for dinner,” said Jenny Haley, who now lives in Las Vegas.

“I’ve seen the little kids grow up and get married and have kids of their own so now I’m going on to like 3 generations so it’s really tough,” said Kobold.

After all this time the restaurant will be closing its doors due to personal health reasons, Kobold says it was a hard decision but needed to be done.

“Everybody that I know that’s from here or ever went to Westwood talks about B & R you know it’s a staple in the community and people are going to really really miss it,” said Crystal Lendt, from Sloan.

“It didn’t matter if it was after a ball game, softball game, football game whatever game it was this is where everyone came,” said Haley.

Kobold said although she’s devastated to no longer be making pizza for the town, there might be hope for the many breadstick fans.

“Hopefully someone can come forth and take over before the end of it and keep the tradition going this is like the biggest thing that Sloan has,” said Melinda Burns, the owner’s daughter.

“I really hope someone steps up and buys it so that it doesn’t close,” said Lendt.

The current owner says she has heard from a few people about potentially taking over the place so hopefully, B and R’s Pizza will continue to be a staple in Sloan history.