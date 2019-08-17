Avoid being the victim of the Siouxland scam

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man posing as a reputable contractor has scammed two local residents out more than $10,000.

58-year-old, Charles Barker was sentenced for two counts of second-degree theft after cashing checks to buy materials for home improvement projects and then failing to perform any of the work.

The Sioux City police department says scams like these happen often in Siouxland, especially during the summer months.

Red flags to watch out for is if a contractor asks for a large sum of the money in advance or in all cash. But ultimately, police believe one of the best ways to determine if you’re being scammed is simple word of mouth.

Sgt. Jeremy McClure says, “They’ll have a history with people if they’re reputable and they do good work. There are people that will come forward and say good things about them. But if they’re not reputable there will be just as many people that will let you know what’s going on. So just do some research and protect yourself as best you can.”