SCHUYLER, Neb. (AP) — A driver died after his vehicle crashed along U.S. Highway 30 in eastern Nebraska.

The accident occurred Thursday morning, about 8 miles west of Schuyler, Nebraska.

Authorities say 23-year-old Edgar Aguilar Santoyo was alone in his vehicle and headed west when he lost control of it.

It rolled several times, ejecting him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He lived in Columbus.