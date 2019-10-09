Authorities say car driver killed in collision with truck

MAYWOOD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man was killed when his car crashed into an oncoming semitrailer in southern Nebraska’s Frontier County.

The collision occurred a little after 2:30 p.m. Monday, about 3 miles northwest of Maywood on U.S. Highway 83.

The Frontier County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that the car was headed south when it crossed the center line to pass another vehicle but collided with the northbound truck.

The car driver was identified as 28-year-old Keith Padilla, who lived in McCook. The unidentified truck driver was taken to Community Hospital in McCook for treatment of minor injuries.

The collision is being investigated.

