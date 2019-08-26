Authorities looking for Sioux City work release escapee

News
Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities are looking for a convict that left the Sioux City Residential Treatment Facility without permission.

The Iowa Department of Corrections said in a release that 23-year-old Leandro Edwin Valdez left the facility Sunday night.

Valdez is described as being 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighing 177 pounds.

He was admitted to the work release facility on July 12, 2019. He was convicted of first-degree robbery and other crimes in Sioux County.

Anyone with information on where Valdez may be is asked to call the police.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories