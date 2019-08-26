Authorities looking for Sioux City work release escapee

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities are looking for a convict that left the Sioux City Residential Treatment Facility without permission.

The Iowa Department of Corrections said in a release that 23-year-old Leandro Edwin Valdez left the facility Sunday night.

Valdez is described as being 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighing 177 pounds.

He was admitted to the work release facility on July 12, 2019. He was convicted of first-degree robbery and other crimes in Sioux County.

Anyone with information on where Valdez may be is asked to call the police.