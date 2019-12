IRENE, S.D. (KSFY) – Authorities in Clay County, South Dakota, are investigating after a body was found in an alleyway.

Officials said the body was discovered earlier in the week on the 200 block of East Main Street in Irene.

After a short investigation, authorities determined that the man had been struck by a vehicle, and it was related to a domestic disturbance reported to the Turner Country Sheriffs Office.

As of Thursday night, no charges had been filed in the death.