Authorities identify man shot in South Sioux shooting

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The man involved in the shooting in South Sioux City over the weekend has been identified, and authorities say that he has died.

According to a release from the Dakota County Attorney Kim Watson, the South Sioux City Police Officer Brian Van Berkum was told by a witness that a man had a weapon in the bar in South Sioux City Saturday. He then asked for assistance looking for a person with a gun at 2:08 a.m.

Van Berkum later found Luis Quinones Rosa who they say matched the witness’ description of the suspect. They say that Van Berkum confronted Rosa, who then displayed a gun and opened fire. Van Berkum was hit twice, both in the leg and in the abdomen. He returned fire and hit Rosa in the leg, severing the femoral artery.

Rosa was found unresponsive in a nearby vehicle, according to the release. It goes on to say there was a .357 Magnum handgun in his possession. Rosa was taken to the hospital where he later died from blood loss.

The South Sioux City police said Monday morning that Ven Berkum is out of surgery and in stable condition.