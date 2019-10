LAWTON, Iowa (KCAU) Authorities have identified the child that died in a weekend ATV crash.

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office said that Bryce Clausen, 10, of Lawton was killed after an ATV crash Sunday around 3:20 p.m.

Authorities were called to the 7600 block of Correctionville Road.

The sheriff’s office said that the child was using the ATV on private property and rolled it, causing fatal injuries.

Press Release: Our heartfelt prayers and condolences are extended to the family and all involved. Posted by Woodbury County Sheriff's Office on Monday, October 7, 2019