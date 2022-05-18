ANKENY, Iowa (WHO) — The Ankeny Police Department is releasing new information about the shooting death of a four-year-old girl on Monday.

Authorities have identified the shooting victim as Savannah Holmes.

Holmes suffered a gunshot wound in a home in the 900 block of NE 5th Street on Monday morning. She was taken from the home to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

Authorities haven’t said who fired the shot or who owned the gun and no charges have been announced.

Ankeny Police say no further information will be released until their investigation is complete.