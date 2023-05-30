DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Polk County authorities are continuing the search for a man who fell off a boat into Saylorville Lake yesterday and did not resurface.

Authorities received multiple 9-1-1 calls around 5 p.m. Monday evening and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded along with multiple other agencies.

Authorities were unable to find the missing man last night and are continuing the search this morning.

Captain Ryan Evans with the Polk County Sheriffs Department, said that they are focusing their search near the mile-long bridge where the man went missing.

“Right now we’ve got it concentrated in the one area where we are at. We’re on the north end of the lake by the mile-long bridge on the west side of the bridge. So right now we’re just kind of concentrating our efforts here to hopefully bring this to a resolve,” Evans said.