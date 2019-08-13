Authorities continue search for information on I-29 hit-and-run

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KCAU) – Authorities are continuing to search for information after a teen girl was injured after a hit-and-run on I-29 near Tea, South Dakota.

The incident happened on I-29 at mile marker 71 near the Harrisburg/Tea exit, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. They believe it happened between Sunday night at 10:30 p.m. and Monday at 3 a.m. when 15-year-old Jasmine Naryda Chheng of Sioux Falls was hit and became severely injured.

They ask anyone with information to come forward. If you were driving in the area at the time, if you believe you hit something in the area, or any friends of the victim that may have information are asked to contact the authorities. You can call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 605-764-5651. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers of the Sioux Empire at 877-367-7007.