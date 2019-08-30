Authorities ask public’s help as they investigate Hull hit-and-run

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a hit-and-run Thursday night.

Authorities said that a 2004 BMW 325I was parked and unattended on Birch Street in Hull. They said another vehicle hit the driver’s side door. The other vehicle then left the area without reporting the accident.

The BMW sustained approximately $900 in damage.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 712-737-2280. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can use the sheriff’s offices Text-A-Tip program.