August 9: Nebraska adds 187 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has confirmed 187 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 28,432.
Health officials reported no new virus-related deaths, maintaining the death toll at 345.
There are 20,896 individuals in the state who have recovered from the coronavirus.
The state’s health department said out of the 1,722 total cumulative hospitalizations there are 146 active hospitalizations.
Health officials also reported 1,564 of the beds, or 41% of them, are available, 238 ICU beds, or 38% of them, are available, and 693 ventilators, or 82% of them, are available.
DHHS mentions that 302,296 people have been tested for COVID-19 with 274,203 of them coming back negative.
For the Siouxland counties in Nebraska with positive cases of COVID-19, see the list below.
- Dakota County: 1,924 confirmed, 41 deaths
- Madison County: 453 confirmed, 5 deaths
- Thurston County: 205 confirmed, 4 deaths
- Cuming County: 67 confirmed, no deaths
- Dixon County: 58 confirmed, 2 deaths
- Wayne County: 37 confirmed, no deaths
- Knox County: 34 confirmed, no deaths
- Stanton County: 29 confirmed, no deaths
- Burt County: 33 confirmed, no deaths
- Cedar County: 22 confirmed, no deaths
- Pierce County: 21 confirmed, no deaths
- Antelope County: 19 confirmed, 1 death
- Holt County: 13 confirmed, no deaths
