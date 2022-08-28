SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — We have one last shot at some showers and storms tonight, but most of us seeing little to no precipitation from this system once again. We will hang on to some clouds tonight as the cold front pushes through, bringing us down tonight into the low-60s with humidity values dropping as well.

We may start out with a few clouds Monday, but then the rest of the week looks absolutely gorgeous with lower humidity values in the 50s and at times around 60°, but nothing like we saw this weekend. We will also have temperatures in the mid and upper 80s and lows mainly in the mid and upper 50s to around 60° for the whole week as well, as well as lots of sunshine. This looks to last into the Labor Day holiday weekend as well for the last unofficial weekend of summer.

The downfall to this beautiful forecast is that we don’t really have any chances to put a dent in the drought deficit unfortunately. In fact, it could even mean that the deficit gets worse as it will also still be quite warm.