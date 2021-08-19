August 19th 7 AM: Warm Thursday before storms

Another warm day with continued southern airflow which will have temperatures reach to the upper 80’s again, but conditions will remain clear with a few clouds in the area. Winds will be similar pattern than what has been seen over the last few days from the south southeast up to 15 mph with gusts that could be up to 20 possibly 25 mph. but we’ll see a low pressure system with a very slow moving cold front begin to slowly make it’s way to the west which begin to show up overnight into Friday which could cause some storms.

Chances for possible severe weather on Friday with more clouds and scattered rain and storms to kick off the weekend.