SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Good morning Siouxland! Today, we may start out with some sun as well as a few patches of fog early, but the fog will burn off as well as we will start to see increasing clouds. That is ahead of a cold front, which will come through tonight as we see some showers and storms come through Siouxland this evening. Not all of us will see rain, but just something to keep in mind as we head into tonight. Most of us should stay under severe criteria, but there is a marginal risk for the western part of our viewing area. Highs today will be in the mid-80s for most of us. The precipitation we see today won’t be anywhere near as significant as we saw on Monday.

We will then see some of us clear out tonight as we dip down into the upper-50s before we see more showers and maybe a few storms come through the area tomorrow. Highs will be a bit cooler in the mid and upper-70s. Lows will once again will drop into the upper-50s as some of us see clearing skies once again. We then see a slight chance of a shower as we head into Saturday but many of us will likely stay dry. Then we start to warm into Sunday and the beginning of the next work work with lows in the upper-50s to around 60° and highs in the mid-80s. It should be pretty comfortable in the morning as some kids head back to school next week.

Clouds start to increase and a few showers and storms at the end of the week is not out of the question, but will continue to monitor it as time gets closer with highs dropping into the lower 80s and even upper 70s to finish next week with lows in the low-60s.