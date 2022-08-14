SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It definitely feels a lot better today that it has been lately. We will continue to see clouds overnight, as well as some showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms possible moving in. Most of the showers will arrive after midnight tonight as we see lows drop into the low-60s with even some upper-50s to our north. Make sure to grab the rain jacket for the kids at the bus stop in the morning and give yourself some extra time as you head to work on Monday morning.

We will see those showers continue throughout much of your Monday, hopefully bringing a much needed amount of rain to Siouxland. Some models are showing over an inch of rain, so let’s hope that we can get a good soaking from this system. It will remain cool on Monday, probably not even touching 70° for parts of our viewing area, which will feel like a shocker compared to where we have been as of late. Some of those showers will carry into Monday night and into Tuesday morning as well, as we see lows Monday night pretty close to where we will be tonight, and then highs getting a touch warmer on Tuesday into the mid-70s. If we see more in the way of sunshine, it could get closer to 80°, but if the rain holds on longer, it will likely stay closer to 70°.

Tuesday night we start to see the clouds move out for all of Siouxland as we drop down into the mid-50s, with even some low-50s or upper-40s in our northern communities. Wednesday and Thursday look to be very nice and pleasant, with comfortable humidities, lots of sunshine, and near average temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s, and lows in the mid-50s.

By Friday, we start to see some more showers move into the region, but at this time doesn’t look to be much precipitation, unfortunately. Highs will likely be back in the upper-70s for Friday. We could see more sunshine as we head into Saturday with highs around 80°, but then we see the clouds roll back in with some more minor rain chances overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning. We look to finish the weekend and start the next week with some sunshine returning and highs around 80° for Sunday, and into the mid-80s by Monday and Tuesday with lows in the low-to-mid 50s.