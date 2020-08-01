August 1: Iowa tallies 501 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported that the state’s total case of COVID-19 is 44,937 as of Saturday morning.

Compared to the numbers reported Friday at 9 a.m., there are 501 new cases.

Health officials reported 7 more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 872.

The state’s health department announced 316 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 32,802.

Iowa has 11,263 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 480,425 people have been tested for the virus and 433,571 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in seven Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. This update is as of 9:55 a.m. August 1.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.