Aubrey Trail waives right to hearing, judges will determine if he will receive death penalty

WILBER, Neb. (KLKN) – A three judge panel will decide whether or not to impose the death penalty on Aubrey Trail, the Nebraska man found guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday.

ABC-affiliate KLKN reports that Aubrey Trail waived his right to an aggravating jury trial, leaving his fate in the hands of a three-judge panel.

Judge Vicki Johnson excused the jury, which handed down a verdict finding Trail guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder Wednesday night.

A three-judge panel will review the case and ultimately decide if Trail will be put to death or be given life in prison. Johnson said she will be one of the judges on the panel.