ATT DirectTV customers, you no longer have access to ABC.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – ATT DirectTV customers, you no longer have access to ABC.



Call ATT DirectTV right now and tell them to bring back KCAU 9 News. Call 855-937-9462 now!

BE SURE TO CALL 855-937-9462, NOT the number at the end of the video!