SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — One of the Southern Hills Mall’s anchor stores is becoming a furniture store.

Furniture Mart and an Ashley Homestore will occupy both floors of the former Younker’s store in the mall. The top building has been mainly vacant after closing except briefly for a bouncy house and a Halloween retailer. The bottom building was originally a store called “It’s Five Dollars” before renaming it “Retail Rebel” until eventually closing.

Renovations are currently underway in both buildings.