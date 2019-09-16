As floodwaters recede, Yankton County residents asked to assess damages and make repairs

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – Yankton County authorities are asking residents to report damages.

The James River near Yankton reached major flood stage at 16 feet Thursday night as the river levels continued to climb to a record high of over 29 feet this weekend. As of Monday afternoon, the river level reached 25.53 feet, showing signs that it has started to recede.

Some are still not able to get where they need to go, but as the waters recede, the Yankton County Emergency Management said next comes the need to assess the damage and to clean up. As such, they want anyone that had structural damage to contact 211 to report the damage. They also ask residents to take pictures of the damage and keep your receipts and invoices of any repairs and cleanup.

Yankton County Emergency Management also would like to meet with those affected to offer any assistance they can provide.

The Red Cross has also opened a shelter at The Center at 900 Whiting Drive in Yankton. Anyone who has been displaced due to flooding is asked to go to The Center for assistance. The shelter will remain open as long as there is a need.

Due to flooding, some roads are inaccessible. To view open and closed roads in Yankton County, click here.

If you have questions or want more information, please contact the Office of Emergency Management at 605-668-5289