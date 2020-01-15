Articles of Impeachment head to Senate chambers

WASHINGTON (CNN) – Democrats in the House of Representatives unveiled new evidence in their case to remove President Trump from office.

Messages from an associate of the president’s personal attorney will be sent to the senate, as the Articles of Impeachment also head to the Senate chambers.

House Speaker Nanci Pelosi says a resolution sending Articles of Impeachment to the Senate, and nominating the democrats who will lead the case against President Trump will hit the house floor Wednesday.

“Article I is adopted,” House Speaker, Nanci Pelosi said.

The decision came after Pelosi temporarily delayed that process for nearly four weeks.

Some Democrats defended the choice.

“What she wanted is the American people to understand that we needed to have a transparent process and that the trial must be fair,” Michigan Representative Debbie Dingell said.

Republicans railed against it.

“They’ve spent four weeks demonstrating through their actions that impeachment is actually not that urgent,” Senator Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader, added.

On the other side of the hill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is drafting trial rules, which could include the option of quickly dismissing the charges, though, the GOP knows that presents a political problem for vulnerable Republicans facing re-election.

“I don’t think they will immediately dismiss it,” Georgia Representative, Austin Scott said.

“The Senate should conduct a fair trial,” New York Representative, Hakeem Jeffries shared.

Senate Democrats still hope to call acting White House Chief of Staff, Mick Mulvaney, and former National Security Advisor, John Bolton, to testify.

Some Republicans say they’re open to witnesses.

“I’m comfortable with the Clinton model, which is we hear the opening arguments first, and then we’ll have a vote on whether or not to have witnesses,” Utah Senator, Mitt Romney added.

Now, Washington will have to wait for McConnell’s next move.