DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have announced an arrest in connection with the homicide of a man who was found shot in Prospect Park Tuesday and later died.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, 20-year-old Lee Targblor of Des Moines has been charged with one count of attempted murder in the death of 31-year-old Paye Blawou.

Emergency responders were called to Prospect Park just before 8:00 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a shooting. They found Blawou suffering from a gunshot wound and he was transported to a Des Moines hospital, where he died.

Sgt. Paul Parizek says investigators believe Targblor and another person were shooting at the scene. The results of forensic testing could lead to an upgrade in the charge to murder.

The investigation into the shooting continues.