Around 200 freshmen move into Briar Cliff

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — While some high schoolers headed back to the classroom this week, local college students are just getting settled into their new dorms.

Around 200 new freshman students at briar cliff university took the day to move in. With the help of about 30 students, volunteers and staff members directing the newcomers and their parents around campus.

The students we spoke to today are looking forward to what the next four years will hold

“Loaded up last night got up and then got up at 6 this morning and drove up here three hours. I’m ready to build relationships with upperclassmen same grade everything just meet new people I’m excited,” said Quinn Vesey, freshmen at Briar Cliff.

We’re told Quinn is on the basketball team and is planning to major in pre-med.

Classes at briar cliff university will start next week.