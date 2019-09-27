Arnolds Park seawall set to be repaired by end of December

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Imagine Iowa Great Lakes began working this week to repair the seawall at Arnolds Park. This project will stabilize the foundation of the sidewalk and ultimately serve as a platform for the beautification work led by Imagine Iowa Great Lakes.

The goal of this project is to stabilize the existing seawall by placing previous lightweight foam concrete behind the seawall and constructing a sheet pile wall in front of the seawall to prevent scour. The existing sidewalk will be removed and replaced with a new ADA compliant concrete sidewalk. The project will enhance and maintain the beach feel of the area once completed.

“This project exemplifies how the State of Iowa and nonprofits can join together to more efficiently deliver projects across the state. Public-private partnerships allow our agency to further our dollars and our impact,” said DNR Director Kayla Lyon.

When the engineering work is complete, the Imagine Iowa Great Lakes team will install a wooden boardwalk adjacent to West Lake Okoboji along with planting areas, brick pavers, a public art piece, and site furnishings that will enhance visitors’ experience in the project area.

“The Imagine team is grateful for the DNR’s prompt attention to this issue and the agency’s collaborative spirit. It’s because of these partnerships that our region is is able to flourish and continually grow our tourism industry,” Michele Goodenow, Imagine Iowa Great Lakes Executive Director said.

The repair work on the seawall is led by Graves Construction Company, Inc., and will be completed by the end of December.