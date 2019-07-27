Arnold’s Park hosts 39th annual classic boat show

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KCAU) – Many people shined up their boats and showed them off on Iowa’s Great Lakes at the 39th annual Classic Antique and Classic Boat Show.

More than 50 boats aligned the board docks at Arnold’s Park to display a stream of boats ranging from classic wooden to steel boats. Folks were able to enjoy the free show as well as learn fun facts from the boat owners.

Alex Kent, the Chapter President, said it’s a good way for boat owners to share their stories with the community.

“You get a lot of people walking up and down the docks and you hear stories of how people grew up on riding boats. It’s something that you hear a lot and it’s something that a lot of people out here enjoy, ” said Kent.

Later in the afternoon, folks headed to the East Lake to watch the boat parade from a nearby bridge to give onlookers a better view of the boats in action.