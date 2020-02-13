Arctic chill over Nebraska, Iowa may have claimed victim

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An arctic cold front that descended upon eastern Nebraska and most of Iowa may have claimed an elderly victim.

Omaha police say officers found the body of an 80-year-old man a little before 5:40 a.m. Thursday in a street not far from an assisted living center where he lived.

Police say he was not dressed appropriately for the cold.

The National Weather Service says the wind chill had dropped to minus 26 degrees (minus 32 Celsius) at that time. He’s been identified as Robert Freymuller.

Many schools, businesses, and organizations remained closed or opened late because of the frigid air blast.