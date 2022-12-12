SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Monday was the last day for applications for Sioux City Community School District Superintendent to be accepted by the district’s recruiting firm.

According to the school district’s timeline, they will be screening and reference-checking all of the applicants from Monday until December 22. School officials previously said they hope to narrow down the list to possibly two to three candidates by the middle of January.

The school district officially began its search for a new superintendent in late October. After Dr. Paul Gausman left at the end of June to take the superintendent position in Lincoln and Dr. Rod Earlywine became the interim superintendent in July.