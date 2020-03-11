Another Nebraska high school closes while COVID-19 case awaits confirmation in state

News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KCAU) – Cedar Catholic High School announced Wednesday they will close after a presumptive positive case of COVID-19 was reported in Nebraska.

The school said they will be closed March 11- 13 out of “an abundance of caution.”

The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) said they were made aware of the presumptive positive case in Knox County, Nebraska Tuesday. The NCDHD said the person started experiencing symptoms March 5.

“All identified close contacts will self-quarantine (stay home) and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms,” the NCDHD said.

The NCDHD said they are assessing potential exposures and encourage the community to self-monitor their symptoms.

“Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you feel you are ill, please call your provider and follow their next steps,” the NCDHD said.

