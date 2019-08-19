Annual Lewis and Clark Camp takes Siouxlanders back to the 1800’s

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Over the weekend, Siouxlanders had an opportunity to travel back to the 1800’s durring the Sioux City Public Museum’s annual Lewis and Clark Camp by the riverfront.

Like steeping through time, visitors got to experience what life was like in the Corp of Discovery.

Organizers say its a way to remember Siouxlands history.

“To see people get excited about learning new things is our mission. To encourage people to discover and learn. Regardless of what area they’re interested in, that learning is a life long process and to enjoy it,” says Mike Berger, playing Captain Lewis.

The camp is held as a memorial to Sergeant Floyd, the only member of the Corp to die on the journey.